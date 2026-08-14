Kiran Print Pack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.83% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Kiran Print Pack remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.83% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.350.24 46 OPM %-37.14-54.17 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0
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