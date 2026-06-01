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Kiran Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
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Sales rise 591.76% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net Loss of Kiran Syntex reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 591.76% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1651.76% to Rs 14.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.880.85 592 14.890.85 1652 OPM %-0.17-1.18 -0-9.41 - PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 0-0.08 100 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 0-0.08 100 NP-0.08-0.01 -700 -0.07-0.08 13

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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