Kiran Syntex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.08% to Rs 2.82 croreKiran Syntex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.08% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.822.31 22 OPM %0-1.30 -PBDT0-0.03 100 PBT0-0.03 100 NP0-0.03 100
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