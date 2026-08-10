Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyMilky Mist IPOTitan Share PriceGold and Silver PriceJharkhand Student Protest
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 1.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 1.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 33.03 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 1.45% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.0327.21 21 OPM %73.2167.88 -PBDT22.8419.92 15 PBT22.7919.89 15 NP19.6319.35 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 60.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit declines 42.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Next Story