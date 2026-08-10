Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 1.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 33.03 croreNet profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 1.45% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.0327.21 21 OPM %73.2167.88 -PBDT22.8419.92 15 PBT22.7919.89 15 NP19.6319.35 1
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