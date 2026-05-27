Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.23% to Rs 8.83 crore

Net Loss of Kiran Vyapar reported to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.23% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.31% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 104.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.