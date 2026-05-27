Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 26.23% to Rs 8.83 crore

Net Loss of Kiran Vyapar reported to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.23% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.31% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 104.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.8311.97 -26 104.51112.38 -7 OPM %-44.73-60.82 -39.9660.94 - PBDT-13.12-13.08 0 10.7577.68 -86 PBT-13.19-13.13 0 10.5477.49 -86 NP-10.34-12.75 19 1.0260.18 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the March 2026 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 54.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.94% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story