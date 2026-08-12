Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayN Chandrasekaran Resignation LetterGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiri Industries consolidated net profit rises 2762.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Kiri Industries consolidated net profit rises 2762.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 54.54% to Rs 312.36 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries rose 2762.33% to Rs 290.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.54% to Rs 312.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 202.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales312.36202.12 55 OPM %5.09-8.02 -PBDT300.45-40.98 LP PBT288.53-52.57 LP NP290.2410.14 2762

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 26.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Yogi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 15.78% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Next Story