Kiri Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 514.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 250.50 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries reported to Rs 514.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 84.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 250.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2002.80% to Rs 5566.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 264.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 839.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 740.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.