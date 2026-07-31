Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 0.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 1104.90 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Brothers declined 0.15% to Rs 66.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 1104.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 979.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1104.90979.00 13 OPM %10.4811.41 -PBDT122.50121.40 1 PBT95.1098.60 -4 NP66.6066.70 0
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