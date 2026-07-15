Kirloskar Brothers' UK arm bags 11.7 million order from Saipem

Kirloskar Brothers announced that its wholly owned material subsidiary, SPP Pumps, UK (SPP), has secured an order worth ?11.67 million (approximately Rs 149.59 crore) from Saipem Offshore Construction SPA (Saipem).

The order entails the supply of vertical pumps and spares. Under the contract, SPP will be required to furnish a performance bond equivalent to 10% of the contract value and a warranty bond equal to 5% of the contract value.

The order is scheduled to be executed within 5260 weeks from the date of receipt.

The company said SPP, its flagship international subsidiary and a leader in the UK pump industry, considers the order a prestigious win.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the order. Kirloskar Brothers is a part of the Kirloskar Group engaged in the business of engineering and manufacturing systems for fluid management. The core businesses include large infrastructure projects (water supply, power plants, and irrigation), pumps, valves, motors and hydro turbines. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 18.67% to Rs 111.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 1,415.10 crore from Rs 1,281.30 crore a year earlier.