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Kirloskar Electric Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 163.57 crore

Net Loss of Kirloskar Electric Company reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 163.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.06% to Rs 8.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.37% to Rs 589.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 543.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales163.57129.13 27 589.34543.82 8 OPM %3.940.54 -6.032.85 - PBDT0.59-2.57 LP 21.11-1.07 LP PBT-0.54-3.67 85 16.77-5.96 LP NP-0.63-3.85 84 8.383.74 124

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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