Kirloskar Electric Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.99 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.47% to Rs 103.85 crore

Net loss of Kirloskar Electric Company reported to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.47% to Rs 103.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.103.85132.24-0.365.20-4.941.49-5.950.42-5.990.42

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