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Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.31% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 1817.16 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 33.31% to Rs 123.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 1817.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1736.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.69% to Rs 357.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 6888.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6564.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1817.161736.95 5 6888.576564.23 5 OPM %12.3611.59 -12.2211.52 - PBDT238.97190.28 26 778.71664.32 17 PBT169.81123.66 37 511.80408.49 25 NP123.1092.34 33 357.81294.03 22

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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