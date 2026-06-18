Kirloskar Ferrous spurts after winning $13.5 million export order from UK-based buyer

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL) rallied 13.28% to Rs 503 after it has secured an international export order valued at around $13.51 million from a buyer based in London, United Kingdom.

Under the contract, the company will supply 30,000 metric tonnes (5%) of basic-grade pig iron on a Free on Board (FOB) basis. The supplies will be backed by a sight letter of credit, with other shipping and trade terms governed by the agreement.

The order has been awarded by an international entity and is scheduled for execution with the final shipment to be completed by August 15, 2026.

KFIL said the contract does not involve any related-party transaction. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the overseas buyer.