Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 65.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 1771.51 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 65.40% to Rs 82.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 237.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 1771.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1698.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1771.511698.0712.1812.77203.70191.31134.44127.2182.34237.97

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