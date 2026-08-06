Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 65.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 1771.51 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 65.40% to Rs 82.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 237.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 1771.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1698.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1771.511698.07 4 OPM %12.1812.77 -PBDT203.70191.31 6 PBT134.44127.21 6 NP82.34237.97 -65
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