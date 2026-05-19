Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 4.55% to Rs 1827.41 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 7.91% to Rs 43.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 1827.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1747.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.59% to Rs 158.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 6938.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6608.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1827.411747.82 5 6938.746608.06 5 OPM %11.8111.78 -12.2811.63 - PBDT233.19196.95 18 800.14692.57 16 PBT162.78129.51 26 528.28433.99 22 NP43.1046.80 -8 158.92149.09 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Simplex Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RITES slides as Q4 PAT decline 1% YoY to Rs 139 crore

Dhanuka Agritech spurts after Rs 70-cr share buyback plan; Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY

First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story