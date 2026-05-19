Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.55% to Rs 1827.41 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 7.91% to Rs 43.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 1827.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1747.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.59% to Rs 158.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 6938.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6608.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.