Kirloskar Industries spurts after Q4 PAT zooms 112% QoQ to Rs 43 cr

Kirloskar Industries surged 12.91% to Rs 3,444.10 after the company reported a 111.89% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.10 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 20.34 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 12.53% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,827.41 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the company reported a 7.90% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.10 crore and a 4.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,827.41 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 15.19% YoY to Rs 163.29 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 4.08% YoY to Rs 1,712.12 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 979.94 crore (up 6.76% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 30.65 crore (up 30.65% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 30.13 crore (down 15.24% YoY). The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share (130%) of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 202526. Kirloskar Industries is engaged in the businesses of iron castings, investments in securities and properties, wind power generation, and real estate. The company owns land, buildings, apartments, and offices in Pune, New Delhi, and Jaipur, most of which are leased or licensed to group companies and other entities.