Kirloskar Oil Engines collaborates with DEUTZ on compact drive solutions

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) and DEUTZ have agreed on a strategic co-operation. Through this co-operation, KOEL is expanding the global reach of its compact engine solutions into markets across Europe and North America, complementing international drive portfolios in the under-2-litre power segment. Kirloskar Oil Engines is a trusted industrial leader specialising in the engineering and manufacturing of internal combustion engines for the off-highway sector, while DEUTZ is a leading global engine manufacturer and drive system specialist based in Cologne, Germany.

The new drive platform will be offered as the naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions of the R550 platform. The water-cooled three-cylinder series with electronic direct injection and a high-pressure common-rail system covers a power range from 18 to 41.2 kW. Efficient combustion, compact dimensions, and flexible integration enable use in a variety of machine concepts, including construction, material handling, and industrial applications. The robust engine platform also meets the stringent emissions requirements of EU Stage V as well as EPA and CARB Tier 4.