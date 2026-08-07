Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 19.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 1999.53 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 19.85% to Rs 113.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 1999.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1761.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1999.531761.79 13 OPM %15.0218.54 -PBDT199.58221.97 -10 PBT151.07182.31 -17 NP113.71141.88 -20
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