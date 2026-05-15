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Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 21.03% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 2116.23 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 21.03% to Rs 158.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 2116.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1749.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.41% to Rs 574.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 489.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 7701.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6329.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2116.231749.32 21 7701.016329.11 22 OPM %17.7517.86 -18.3818.75 - PBDT268.58196.97 36 962.76751.83 28 PBT219.43157.84 39 788.72612.47 29 NP158.60131.04 21 574.32489.15 17

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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