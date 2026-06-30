Kirloskar Oil Engines extends losses after recent rally; stock still up 178% in a year

Kirloskar Oil Engines fell 2.38% to Rs 2,362.50 on Tuesday, extending losses for the third straight session.

The stock has declined 7.84% over the three trading sessions amid profit booking. The correction follows a sharp 29.25% rally in the previous four sessions. Despite the recent pullback, the stock remains up 78% in the last three months and 178% over the past year.

The recent rally was triggered by a large order announced on 19 June 2026. The company said it had secured an order from HyperNext for power generation systems to be deployed in hyperscale and AI-enabled data centres.

The order is for 192 MW of power generation capacity and comprises 96 units of 2,500 kVA Optiprime Dual Core power systems.

The deal strengthened investor sentiment as it positions Kirloskar Oil Engines to benefit from India's fast-growing data centre and artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out. Traditionally known for its engines and power generation business, the company is increasingly gaining exposure to the country's digital infrastructure sector. Kirloskar Oil Engines specializes in the design and manufacture of internal combustion engines, gensets and integrated power solutions. The company offers a comprehensive engine & power systems portfolio ranging from 1 kW to 10 MW, serving critical sectors including infrastructure, data centers, real estate, defense, marine, and railways. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.65% to Rs 155.22 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 126.56 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 20.97% YoY to Rs 2116.23 crore in Q4 FY26.