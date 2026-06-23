Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd has added 55.7% over last one month compared to 7.9% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.22% rise in the SENSEX

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd gained 8.75% today to trade at Rs 2600. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.53% to quote at 84506.06. The index is up 7.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Carborundum Universal Ltd increased 3.65% and Apar Industries Ltd added 3.09% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 19.18 % over last one year compared to the 5.87% fall in benchmark SENSEX.