Kirloskar Pneumatic Company consolidated net profit rises 25.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 303.10 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 25.56% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 303.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 281.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales303.10281.70 8 OPM %15.0411.82 -PBDT53.6041.50 29 PBT44.7034.00 31 NP33.4026.60 26
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