Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Pneumatic Company consolidated net profit rises 79.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company consolidated net profit rises 79.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.32% to Rs 711.80 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 79.08% to Rs 143.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 711.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.26% to Rs 256.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 1786.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1640.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales711.80591.60 20 1786.801640.20 9 OPM %26.1318.56 -19.2017.80 - PBDT196.00115.10 70 369.70313.80 18 PBT187.60108.00 74 337.90284.70 19 NP143.8080.30 79 256.10211.20 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AB Cotspin India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; IT shares rally

MobiKwik spurts on securing RBI approval for NBFC application

MRPL drops after Q4 PAT slumps 67% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Monarch raises Rs 100 cr under its maiden PMS scheme

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story