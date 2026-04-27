Kirloskar Pneumatic Company consolidated net profit rises 79.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.32% to Rs 711.80 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 79.08% to Rs 143.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.32% to Rs 711.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.26% to Rs 256.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 1786.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1640.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.