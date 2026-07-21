Kirloskar Pneumatic slips after Q1 PAT falls 77% QoQ to Rs 33 crore

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declined 5.72% to Rs 1,624 after the company reported a 76.77% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.4 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 143.8 crore posted in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations dropped 57.41% QoQ to Rs 303.1 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, however, consolidated net profit rose 25.56%, while revenue from operations increased 7.59% during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 44.7 crore in Q1 FY27, declining 76.17% QoQ but rising 31.47% YoY.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY27, up 29% YoY from Rs 42 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 17.3% from 14.4% a year earlier.

Kirloskar Pneumatic said its order book stood at Rs 1,853 crore as of 1 July 2026, compared with Rs 1,863 crore at the beginning of the financial year. Aman Kirloskar, managing director, KPCL, said, While revenue growth during the quarter was modest, the company maintained a stable business performance in a dynamic operating environment. We remain focused on executing our strategic priorities, expanding our product portfolio, and improving operational efficiencies, which we believe will support sustainable long-term growth. Separately, the company's board approved the acquisition of 99.49% of the voting power in Kirloskar South-East Asia (KSEA), which will make KSEA a subsidiary of the company. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Kirloskar Pneumatic's presence in Southeast Asia by establishing a direct connection with end customers instead of relying on channel partners.