Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kisaan Parivar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kisaan Parivar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales decline 69.14% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net loss of Kisaan Parivar Industries reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 69.14% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.501.62 -69 4.056.48 -38 OPM %-62.0043.83 -26.9137.19 - PBDT-0.330.71 PL 1.072.41 -56 PBT-0.330.71 PL 1.072.41 -56 NP-0.180.53 PL 0.801.80 -56

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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