Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 255.67 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 898.26 crore

Net profit of Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reported to Rs 255.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 898.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 735.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 212.62% to Rs 335.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.08% to Rs 3348.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2698.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.