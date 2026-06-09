Black Box Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2026.

Black Box Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2026.

Kitex Garments Ltd tumbled 10.35% to Rs 145.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46672 shares in the past one month.

Black Box Ltd crashed 5.52% to Rs 950.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90290 shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd lost 3.92% to Rs 1027.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36407 shares in the past one month. Tata Technologies Ltd slipped 3.91% to Rs 748.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month. Acutaas Chemicals Ltd dropped 3.63% to Rs 3191.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28601 shares in the past one month.