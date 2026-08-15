Kitex Garments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.45% to Rs 158.43 croreNet loss of Kitex Garments reported to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 20.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.45% to Rs 158.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales158.43196.69 -19 OPM %6.4317.38 -PBDT4.2331.37 -87 PBT-13.3528.20 PL NP-9.0020.76 PL
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