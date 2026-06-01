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Kitex Garments standalone net profit declines 75.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
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Sales decline 63.17% to Rs 110.55 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments declined 75.71% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.17% to Rs 110.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.80% to Rs 56.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.80% to Rs 591.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 982.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales110.55300.17 -63 591.69982.80 -40 OPM %5.2616.05 -7.5120.34 - PBDT16.6858.63 -72 73.29222.47 -67 PBT13.7855.48 -75 61.01206.75 -70 NP9.6239.61 -76 56.90152.95 -63

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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