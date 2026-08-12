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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 8.45% in the June 2026 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 8.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 8.45% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.763.12 21 OPM %35.9037.18 -PBDT1.151.05 10 PBT1.100.97 13 NP0.770.71 8

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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