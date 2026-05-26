Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 92.44% to Rs 2.29 crore

Net Loss of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.44% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.46% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.94% to Rs 12.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.291.19 92 12.328.50 45 OPM %3.06-45.38 -29.2216.71 - PBDT-0.11-0.54 80 3.131.78 76 PBT-0.20-0.61 67 2.861.48 93 NP-0.17-0.43 60 1.961.04 88

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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