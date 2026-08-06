KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 63.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.94% to Rs 3.38 croreNet profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 63.89% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.94% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.382.14 58 OPM %82.5476.17 -PBDT2.561.53 67 PBT2.441.43 71 NP1.771.08 64
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