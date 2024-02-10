KKalpana Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 72.82% to Rs 15.94 croreNet loss of KKalpana Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 72.82% to Rs 15.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 58.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales15.9458.64 -73 OPM %-10.66-5.54 -PBDT0.831.86 -55 PBT0.051.26 -96 NP-0.011.07 PL
