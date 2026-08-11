KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.79% to Rs 4.07 croreNet profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.79% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.079.42 -57 OPM %-20.15-21.02 -PBDT0.590.78 -24 PBT0.030.09 -67 NP0.020.05 -60
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