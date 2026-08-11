KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.79% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.79% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.079.42-20.15-21.020.590.780.030.090.020.05

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