Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kkalpana Plastick reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kkalpana Plastick reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Kkalpana Plastick reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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