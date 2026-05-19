KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.84% to Rs 105.99 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 16.46% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.84% to Rs 105.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.27% to Rs 53.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 658.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 659.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.