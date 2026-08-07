KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 40.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.79% to Rs 189.93 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 40.37% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.79% to Rs 189.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 208.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.93208.23 -9 OPM %8.3112.51 -PBDT16.1823.08 -30 PBT10.7717.88 -40 NP7.8313.13 -40
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