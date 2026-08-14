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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 119.76% in the June 2026 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 119.76% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 37.91% to Rs 91.78 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 119.76% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.91% to Rs 91.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.7866.55 38 OPM %31.0224.73 -PBDT28.2815.10 87 PBT22.4310.02 124 NP16.577.54 120

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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