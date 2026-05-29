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KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 223.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 34.99% to Rs 82.25 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 223.67% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.99% to Rs 82.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.06% to Rs 46.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.03% to Rs 305.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales82.2560.93 35 305.77231.60 32 OPM %31.4525.31 -28.7524.56 - PBDT25.7513.90 85 84.6950.56 68 PBT19.808.83 124 63.0231.61 99 NP14.634.52 224 46.7321.43 118

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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