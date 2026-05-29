KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 223.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.99% to Rs 82.25 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 223.67% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.99% to Rs 82.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.06% to Rs 46.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.03% to Rs 305.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.