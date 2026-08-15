KN Agri Resources consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.56% to Rs 509.08 crore

Net profit of KN Agri Resources rose 41.98% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.56% to Rs 509.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 378.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.509.08378.324.074.2818.7113.5317.8512.6613.469.48

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