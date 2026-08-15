KN Agri Resources consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.56% to Rs 509.08 croreNet profit of KN Agri Resources rose 41.98% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.56% to Rs 509.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 378.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales509.08378.32 35 OPM %4.074.28 -PBDT18.7113.53 38 PBT17.8512.66 41 NP13.469.48 42
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