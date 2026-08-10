Knack Packaging consolidated net profit rises 47.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.10% to Rs 262.46 crore

Net profit of Knack Packaging rose 47.92% to Rs 30.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 262.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.262.46186.0120.3520.1851.7034.7841.8427.8530.5320.64

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