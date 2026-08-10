Knack Packaging consolidated net profit rises 47.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.10% to Rs 262.46 croreNet profit of Knack Packaging rose 47.92% to Rs 30.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 262.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales262.46186.01 41 OPM %20.3520.18 -PBDT51.7034.78 49 PBT41.8427.85 50 NP30.5320.64 48
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