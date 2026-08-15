Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 447.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 138.11% to Rs 115.41 crore

Net profit of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 447.74% to Rs 61.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 138.11% to Rs 115.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.115.4148.4763.6141.1471.5616.8465.3313.4261.7311.27

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