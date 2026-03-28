KNR Constructions bags Rs 1,734 cr NHAI project in Telangana

KNR Constructions has received letter of award from National Highways Authority of India on 27 March 2026 at 04.48PM for construction of 4 laning of NH-167 from Gudebellur at Design Km. 182+930 to Mahabubnagar at Design Km 262+940 of Hyderabad Panaji Section (Length 80.01km) under NH(O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) in the state of Telangana. The bid project cost is Rs 1,734 crore.

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