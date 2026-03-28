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KNR Constructions bags Rs 1,734 crore NHAI highway project in Telangana

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Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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KNR Constructions has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India for a highway project in Telangana.

The project involves four-laning of NH-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar, covering a stretch of 80.01 km under the Hyderabad-Panaji section, the company said in an exchange filing.

The total project cost stands at Rs 1,734 crore and will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), a model that combines government support with private sector participation.

The construction period is set at 730 days, followed by an operation period of 15 years from the date of commercial operation.

Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions operates in the infrastructure sector, undertaking projects across highways, flyovers, bridges, irrigation, urban water management and urban development.

The company's consolidated net profit tanked 58.6% to Rs 102.80 crore on a 12.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 743.20 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The counter fell 0.46% to settle at Rs 118.05 on 27 March 2026.

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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