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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions bags Rs 158 crore EPC order from GHMC

KNR Constructions has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 157.55 crore from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The project involves construction of a 2-lane unidirectional flyover at NFCL Junction and a 2-lane unidirectional underpass and 3-lane unidirectional flyover at TV9 Junction, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana. The project will be executed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis and has a construction period of 24 months.

Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions operates in the infrastructure sector, undertaking projects across highways, flyovers, bridges, irrigation, urban water management and urban development. The company's consolidated net profit tanked 58.6% to Rs 102.80 crore on a 12.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 743.20 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Shares of KNR Constructions rose 1.47% to close at Rs 124.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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