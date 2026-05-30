KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 23.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.67% to Rs 695.59 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions declined 23.72% to Rs 106.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.67% to Rs 695.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 975.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.37% to Rs 437.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1001.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.24% to Rs 2698.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4753.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.