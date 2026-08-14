KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 34.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.04% to Rs 587.94 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions declined 34.52% to Rs 80.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 587.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 612.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.587.94612.7216.4029.8655.44159.8444.74144.4280.81123.41

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