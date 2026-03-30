KNR Constructions surged 7.75% to Rs 118.20 after the company announced the receipt of a project award from the National Highways Authority of India.

In a regulatory filing dated 28 March 2026, KNR Constructions said it has received a Letter of Award for the construction of a four-lane stretch of NH-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar in Telangana. The project spans 80.01 km and is part of the HyderabadPanaji highway corridor.

The total project cost stands at Rs 1,734 crore and will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), a model that combines government support with private sector participation. The construction period is set at 730 days, followed by an operation period of 15 years from the commercial operation date.