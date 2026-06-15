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Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit declines 17.02% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.12% to Rs 350.05 crore

Net profit of Kogta Financial (India) declined 17.02% to Rs 58.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.12% to Rs 350.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 301.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.02% to Rs 192.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 166.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.24% to Rs 1294.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1001.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales350.05301.45 16 1294.111001.34 29 OPM %63.1166.53 -60.2661.53 - PBDT84.2398.87 -15 279.76239.63 17 PBT78.3994.28 -17 258.61223.16 16 NP58.4470.43 -17 192.82166.19 16

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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