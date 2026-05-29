Kohinoor Foods consolidated net profit declines 76.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.10% to Rs 27.74 crore

Net profit of Kohinoor Foods declined 76.67% to Rs 87.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.12% to Rs 80.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.85% to Rs 147.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.